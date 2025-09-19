Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Americold Realty Trust Inc has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLD fell by -39.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.50 to $13.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.14% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) to Neutral. A report published by BNP Paribas Exane on June 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COLD. Scotiabank also Downgraded COLD shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 15, 2025. Wolfe Research July 01, 2024d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for COLD, as published in its report on July 01, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from June 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for COLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of COLD’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.90 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.54%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Americold Realty Trust Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COLD is recording an average volume of 4.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a loss of -4.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.86, showing growth from the present price of $12.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Americold Realty Trust Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.