Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)’s stock rises to 15.22 per share

While Alphatec Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATEC rose by 65.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.70 to $4.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.37% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 01, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ATEC. Barclays also rated ATEC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 08, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on February 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $26. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ATEC, as published in its report on December 19, 2023. ROTH MKM’s report from October 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ATEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alphatec Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -376.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATEC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.08%, with a loss of -2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.95, showing growth from the present price of $15.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alphatec Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.