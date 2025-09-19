ALGN overperforms with a 2.42 increase in share price

While Align Technology, Inc has overperformed by 2.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALGN fell by -36.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $262.87 to $127.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) to Equal-Weight. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ALGN. Wells Fargo also rated ALGN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $255 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 14, 2025. Leerink Partners January 06, 2025d the rating to Outperform on January 06, 2025, and set its price target from $235 to $280. Mizuho initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALGN, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Align Technology, Inc (ALGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.56%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Align Technology, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.53M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a loss of -2.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $181.75, showing growth from the present price of $132.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Align Technology, Inc Shares?

The USA based company Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) is one of the biggest names in Medical Instruments & Supplies. When comparing Align Technology, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.72%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.