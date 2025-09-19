Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) produces promising results

While Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has overperformed by 2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMS rose by 25.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $166.03 to $93.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.80% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WMS. UBS also Upgraded WMS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $155 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2025. Stephens November 13, 2024d the rating to Equal-Weight on November 13, 2024, and set its price target from $170 to $135. Northcoast initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WMS, as published in its report on May 08, 2024. Stephens’s report from August 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $148 for WMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

With WMS’s current dividend of $0.68 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WMS has an average volume of 828.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a loss of -1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $157.00, showing growth from the present price of $144.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Shares?

Building Products & Equipment giant Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.65%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.