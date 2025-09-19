A year in review: Interface Inc (TILE)’s performance in the last year

While Interface Inc has overperformed by 2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TILE rose by 22.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.19 to $17.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2024, Barrington Research started tracking Interface Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Longbow on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TILE. Truist also Downgraded TILE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2023. Raymond James February 27, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TILE, as published in its report on February 27, 2020. Longbow also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Interface Inc (TILE)

The current dividend for TILE investors is set at $0.05 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Interface Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TILE is recording an average volume of 390.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 4.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.67, showing growth from the present price of $29.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TILE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Interface Inc Shares?

Interface Inc (TILE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances market. When comparing Interface Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 44.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.