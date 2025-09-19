A year in review: Indivior Plc (INDV)’s performance in the last year

While Indivior Plc has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDV rose by 84.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.10 to $7.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.71% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) recommending Buy. Rodman & Renshaw also rated INDV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INDV, as published in its report on April 03, 2024. Northland Capital’s report from July 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $35 for INDV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Indivior Plc (INDV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Indivior Plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and INDV has an average volume of 2.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.80%, with a loss of -4.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.17, showing growth from the present price of $22.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indivior Plc Shares?

Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic giant Indivior Plc (INDV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Indivior Plc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 118.01%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.