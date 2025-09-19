A closer look at Maplebear Inc (CART)’s stock price trends

While Maplebear Inc has overperformed by 1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CART rose by 9.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.50 to $35.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.78% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, Wedbush Downgraded Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) to Underperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CART. FBN Securities also rated CART shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2025. Seaport Research Partners Initiated an Buy rating on February 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $62. BTIG Research January 14, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CART, as published in its report on January 14, 2025. Mizuho’s report from January 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for CART shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Maplebear Inc (CART)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Maplebear Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CART has an average volume of 4.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a loss of -1.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.38, showing growth from the present price of $45.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CART is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maplebear Inc Shares?

Internet Retail giant Maplebear Inc (CART) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Maplebear Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 103.55%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.