A closer look at Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is warranted

While Liquidia Corp has underperformed by -1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LQDA rose by 109.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.94 to $9.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for LQDA. Wells Fargo also rated LQDA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. Raymond James August 19, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for LQDA, as published in its report on August 19, 2024. Raymond James’s report from August 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for LQDA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 141.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Liquidia Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -363.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LQDA is recording 2.57M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.92%, with a loss of -8.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.67, showing growth from the present price of $24.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LQDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liquidia Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.