A closer look at Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)’s stock price trends

While Dynavax Technologies Corp has overperformed by 1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DVAX fell by -23.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.63 to $9.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.89% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) to Sell. A report published by Goldman on February 01, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DVAX. JMP Securities also rated DVAX shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 27, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on January 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $38. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DVAX, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for DVAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dynavax Technologies Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DVAX is recording an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a gain of 0.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DVAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dynavax Technologies Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.