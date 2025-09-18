WHD (Cactus Inc) has impressive results

While Cactus Inc has underperformed by -0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WHD fell by -31.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.01 to $33.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.76% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, Barclays Upgraded Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) to Overweight. A report published by Barclays on November 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WHD. Citigroup also reiterated WHD shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 10, 2024. The Benchmark Company January 16, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WHD, as published in its report on January 16, 2024. Barclays’s report from October 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $60 for WHD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cactus Inc (WHD)

The current dividend for WHD investors is set at $0.53 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.79%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cactus Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WHD is recording an average volume of 641.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a loss of -2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.50, showing growth from the present price of $40.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WHD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cactus Inc Shares?

Cactus Inc (WHD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing Cactus Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.78%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.