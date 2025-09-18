What was Nova Ltd (NVMI)’s performance in the last session?

While Nova Ltd has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVMI rose by 50.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $304.78 to $153.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.51% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Nova Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on January 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NVMI. Citigroup also Downgraded NVMI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $224 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 16, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on May 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $240. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NVMI, as published in its report on April 16, 2024. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nova Ltd (NVMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nova Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 340.41K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NVMI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a gain of 6.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $298.33, showing growth from the present price of $296.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nova Ltd Shares?

The Israel based company Nova Ltd (NVMI) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing Nova Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 52.16%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.