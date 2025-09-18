What was Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)’s performance in the last session?

While Climb Bio Inc has overperformed by 5.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLYM rose by 17.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.60 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.33% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on June 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CLYM. BTIG Research also rated CLYM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2025. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on December 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10.

Analysis of Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)

In order to gain a clear picture of Climb Bio Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 523.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLYM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.34%, with a loss of -10.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Climb Bio Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.