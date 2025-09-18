What technical indicators reveal about FLUX stock

While Flux Power Holdings inc has underperformed by -11.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLUX rose by 75.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.39 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 63.90% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on February 04, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FLUX. ROTH Capital also rated FLUX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 12, 2020.

Analysis of Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Flux Power Holdings inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1582.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 247.57K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FLUX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.51%, with a gain of 64.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flux Power Holdings inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.