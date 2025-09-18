What is going on with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR? Sentiment Analysis

Currently, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s (LOMA) stock is trading at $7.36, marking a fall of -1.34% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -48.06% below its 52-week high of $14.17 and -0.76% above its 52-week low of $7.42.

As well, it is important to consider LOMA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.30.LOMA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.09, resulting in an 65.72 price to cash per share for the period.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA): Earnings History

If we examine Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, slashing the consensus of $1.22. In other words, it topped the consensus by $1.22, resulting in a 1.22 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 in contrast with the Outlook of $1.22. That was a difference of $1.22 and a surprise of 1.22.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 85 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.36% of its stock and 19.36% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is New World Fund Inc holding total of 3.98 shares that make 34.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 29.0 million.

The securities firm GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1.38 shares of LOMA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.79%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10.03 million.