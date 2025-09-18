Westlake Corporation (WLK)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Westlake Corporation has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WLK fell by -24.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $151.56 to $68.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.92% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on May 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WLK. BofA Securities also Upgraded WLK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 15, 2025. Piper Sandler March 26, 2025d the rating to Neutral on March 26, 2025, and set its price target from $135 to $120. JP Morgan February 27, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WLK, as published in its report on February 27, 2025. Truist’s report from January 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $168 for WLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Westlake Corporation (WLK)

Investors in Westlake Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.92%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Westlake Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WLK is recording 1.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a gain of 2.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.69, showing growth from the present price of $86.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Westlake Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.