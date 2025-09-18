Was there any good news for Crocs Inc (CROX) stock in the last session?

While Crocs Inc has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CROX fell by -26.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $151.13 to $73.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on August 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CROX. Barclays also Downgraded CROX shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $81 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on July 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $88. Loop Capital March 12, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CROX, as published in its report on March 12, 2025. Needham’s report from November 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $116 for CROX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Crocs Inc (CROX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Crocs Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CROX is registering an average volume of 1.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a loss of -0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.83, showing growth from the present price of $80.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CROX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crocs Inc Shares?

A giant in the Footwear & Accessories market, Crocs Inc (CROX) is based in the USA. When comparing Crocs Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -334.27%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.