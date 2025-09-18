Was Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)’s session last reading good?

While Clean Energy Fuels Corp has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLNE rose by 4.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.67 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.84% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on October 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for CLNE. Northland Capital also rated CLNE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2023. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $6. Raymond James April 05, 2023d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CLNE, as published in its report on April 05, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from February 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CLNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLNE is registering an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a gain of 2.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.68, showing growth from the present price of $2.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clean Energy Fuels Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.