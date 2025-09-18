Was anything positive for Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) stock last session?

While Fiverr International Ltd has overperformed by 4.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FVRR fell by -23.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.11 to $20.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) to Overweight. A report published by Scotiabank on March 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for FVRR. UBS July 02, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FVRR, as published in its report on July 02, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from February 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for FVRR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fiverr International Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FVRR is registering an average volume of 832.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a gain of 4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FVRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fiverr International Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) is based in the Israel. When comparing Fiverr International Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.61%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.