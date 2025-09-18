Understanding VIST’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

In the current trading session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s (VIST) stock is trading at the price of $35.69, a fall of -2.68% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -42.13% less than its 52-week high of $61.67 and 12.83% better than its 52-week low of $31.63.

It is also essential to consider VIST stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.71 for the last year.VIST’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.77, resulting in an 22.09 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST): Earnings History

If we examine Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $10.25, beating the consensus of $24.26. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$14, resulting in a -57.73% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $10.25 in contrast with the Outlook of $24.26. That was a difference of -$14 and a surprise of -57.73%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.29% of shares. A total of 227 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 44.49% of its stock and 51.91% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is New World Fund Inc holding total of 3.5 shares that make 3.68% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 124.2 million.

The securities firm SmallCap World Fund Inc holds 1.59 shares of VIST, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.67%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 56.37 million.