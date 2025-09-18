Understanding NGL’s book value per share for better investment insights

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)’s stock is trading at $7.11 at the moment marking a rise of 7.89% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at 5.96% less than their 52-week high of $6.71, and 169.32% over their 52-week low of $2.64.

Further, it is important to consider NGL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.20.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 6.41.

How does NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Earnings History

If we examine NGL Energy Partners LP’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, slashing the consensus of -$0.11. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.15, resulting in a 136.36% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.11. That was a difference of $0.15 and a surprise of 136.36%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.50% of shares. A total of 95 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 47.85% of its stock and 53.47% of its float.

May 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AIM Investment Fd.s -Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fd. holding total of 12.41 shares that make 9.71% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 87.69 million.

The securities firm AIM Investment Fd.s -Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fd. holds 7.15 shares of NGL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.59%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 50.52 million.