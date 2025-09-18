Understanding LFST stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, LifeStance Health Group Inc’s (LFST) stock is trading at $5.34, marking a gain of 3.67% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -37.99% below its 52-week high of $8.61 and 42.76% above its 52-week low of $3.74.

As well, it is important to consider LFST stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.58.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 17.29. LFST’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.41, resulting in an 10.99 price to cash per share for the period.

How does LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST): Earnings History

If we examine LifeStance Health Group Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, slashing the consensus of $0.03. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0, resulting in a -0.91% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.03. That was a difference of -$0 and a surprise of -0.91%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.24% of shares. A total of 273 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 91.61% of its stock and 99.84% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holding total of 4.18 shares that make 1.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 22.39 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Select Portfolios-Select Health Care Portfolio holds 3.6 shares of LFST, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.93%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 19.28 million.