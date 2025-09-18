Tronox Holdings plc TROX’s stock price gains traction on Wednesday

While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TROX fell by -50.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.07 to $2.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.86% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) to Underperform. A report published by UBS on August 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TROX. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded TROX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2025. BMO Capital Markets May 07, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TROX, as published in its report on May 07, 2025. Truist’s report from January 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $17 for TROX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TROX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.42 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tronox Holdings plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TROX is recording an average volume of 4.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a gain of 4.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.01, showing growth from the present price of $4.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TROX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tronox Holdings plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.