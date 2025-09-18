Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX)’s stock price range in the last year

While Transmedics Group Inc has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMDX rose by 92.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $169.29 to $55.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.62% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stifel on September 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TMDX. JP Morgan also Downgraded TMDX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 17, 2024. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TMDX, as published in its report on October 29, 2024. Needham’s report from October 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $109 for TMDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Transmedics Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TMDX is registering an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a gain of 11.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $144.10, showing growth from the present price of $119.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transmedics Group Inc Shares?

A giant in the Medical Devices market, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is based in the USA. When comparing Transmedics Group Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 61.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 165.83%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.