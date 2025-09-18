Today’s watch list includes Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock

In the current trading session, Snap Inc’s (SNAP) stock is trading at the price of $8.31, a gain of 3.94% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -37.46% less than its 52-week high of $13.28 and 20.36% better than its 52-week low of $6.90.

It is also essential to consider SNAP stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.49 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 35.77. SNAP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.75, resulting in an 4.85 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Snap Inc (SNAP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Snap Inc (SNAP): Earnings History

If we examine Snap Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, beating the consensus of $0.02. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -60.08% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.02. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -60.08%.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Snap Inc (SNAP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 23.77% of shares. A total of 765 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 60.16% of its stock and 78.93% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holding total of 88.65 shares that make 6.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 737.14 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 74.45 shares of SNAP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 619.04 million.