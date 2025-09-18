The REV Group Inc (REVG) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While REV Group Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REVG rose by 85.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.47 to $25.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for REVG. Morgan Stanley also rated REVG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $29.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 11, 2024. DA Davidson September 27, 2023d the rating to Buy on September 27, 2023, and set its price target from $16 to $20. Robert W. Baird March 06, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for REVG, as published in its report on March 06, 2023. DA Davidson’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for REVG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of REV Group Inc (REVG)

REVG currently pays a dividend of $0.23 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of REV Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 773.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for REVG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -5.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.75, showing growth from the present price of $59.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REVG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REV Group Inc Shares?

The USA based company REV Group Inc (REVG) is one of the biggest names in Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. When comparing REV Group Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.47%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.