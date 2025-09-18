The B2gold Corp (BTG) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While B2gold Corp has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTG rose by 77.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.60 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.69% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Raymond James started tracking B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) recommending Outperform. A report published by TD Securities on February 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BTG. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3.50. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for BTG, as published in its report on September 12, 2023. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of B2gold Corp (BTG)

Investors in B2gold Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of B2gold Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BTG is recording 37.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.93, showing growth from the present price of $4.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze B2gold Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.