TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While TG Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGTX rose by 6.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.48 to $21.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.78% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) recommending Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on October 29, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TGTX. Goldman also Upgraded TGTX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 26, 2023, and assigned a price target of $40. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for TGTX, as published in its report on May 20, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TGTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TG Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TGTX has an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a gain of 0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.83, showing growth from the present price of $32.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TG Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Biotechnology giant TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing TG Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 85.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 301.39%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.