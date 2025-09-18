Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) stock on the rise: An overview

While Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TERN rose by 33.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.70 to $1.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.37% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) recommending Overweight. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on October 31, 2024, and assigned a price target of $82. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TERN, as published in its report on June 22, 2023. Jefferies’s report from June 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for TERN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TERN is recording an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a loss of -0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.49, showing growth from the present price of $7.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.