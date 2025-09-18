Technical analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) stock chart patterns

While Corsair Gaming Inc has overperformed by 0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRSR rose by 28.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.02 to $5.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.02% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2023, Barclays started tracking Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Wedbush on July 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CRSR. Goldman also rated CRSR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 17, 2023. Wedbush resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for CRSR, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. Macquarie’s report from February 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CRSR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Corsair Gaming Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRSR is recording an average volume of 583.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a loss of -2.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.17, showing growth from the present price of $8.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRSR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Corsair Gaming Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.