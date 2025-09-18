Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) shows promising results

While Steven Madden Ltd has overperformed by 3.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHOO fell by -23.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.01 to $19.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.08% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) to Market Perform. A report published by Citigroup on July 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated SHOO shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on February 27, 2025, but set its price target from $44 to $38. Needham initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SHOO, as published in its report on November 22, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from August 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $45 for SHOO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SHOO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Steven Madden Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SHOO is recording an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a gain of 6.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.12, showing decline from the present price of $32.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHOO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steven Madden Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Footwear & Accessories sector, Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) is based in the USA. When comparing Steven Madden Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -213.37%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.