Should investors be concerned about ARQQ’s high price-to-sales ratio?

In the current trading session, Arqit Quantum Inc’s (ARQQ) stock is trading at the price of $35.63, a gain of 0.61% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -32.50% less than its 52-week high of $52.79 and 857.93% better than its 52-week low of $3.72.

It is also essential to consider ARQQ stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2270.57 for the last year.ARQQ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 30.06, resulting in an 21.99 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ): Earnings History

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 56.12% of shares. A total of 57 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.99% of its stock and 27.34% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF holding total of 712.31 shares that make 4.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25.14 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 7.25 shares of ARQQ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.26 million.