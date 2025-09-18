Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) stock shows positive growth on Wednesday

While Select Water Solutions Inc has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTTR fell by -27.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.14 to $7.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.68% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Northland Capital on August 22, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for WTTR. Citigroup also Upgraded WTTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2024. Northland Capital Initiated an Market Perform rating on April 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11.50. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for WTTR, as published in its report on March 23, 2023. Seaport Global Securities’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8 for WTTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR)

Investors in Select Water Solutions Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Select Water Solutions Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WTTR is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a gain of 7.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Select Water Solutions Inc Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) based in the USA. When comparing Select Water Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.81%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.