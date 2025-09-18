Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) stock crossing the finish line today

Currently, Rush Street Interactive Inc’s (RSI) stock is trading at $21.58, marking a gain of 1.98% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -4.30% below its 52-week high of $22.55 and 126.15% above its 52-week low of $9.54.

As well, it is important to consider RSI stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 4.85.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 45.18. RSI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 16.72, resulting in an 19.91 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI): Earnings History

If we examine Rush Street Interactive Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, slashing the consensus of $0.06. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 74.55% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.06. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 74.55%.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.53% of shares. A total of 284 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 94.54% of its stock and 102.23% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AB CAP FUND, INC.-AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holding total of 2.99 shares that make 3.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 64.33 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 2.81 shares of RSI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.95%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 60.59 million.