RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) requires closer examination

While RLX Technology Inc ADR has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX rose by 18.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.84 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.77% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on August 08, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLX. BofA Securities also rated RLX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on March 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. China Renaissance initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RLX, as published in its report on February 22, 2021.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)

RLX currently pays a dividend of $0.02 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of RLX Technology Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.28M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -2.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.82, showing growth from the present price of $2.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc ADR Shares?

The China based company RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) is one of the biggest names in Tobacco. When comparing RLX Technology Inc ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.27%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.