Results from Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) show potential

While Northern Oil and Gas Inc has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOG fell by -30.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.31 to $19.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, William Blair started tracking Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NOG. RBC Capital Mkts November 20, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for NOG, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. Jefferies’s report from October 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $53 for NOG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG)

The current dividend for NOG investors is set at $1.74 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Northern Oil and Gas Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NOG is recording an average volume of 1.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a gain of 0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.82, showing growth from the present price of $25.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Northern Oil and Gas Inc Shares?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Northern Oil and Gas Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.25%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 116.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.