Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Playtika Holding Corp has underperformed by -3.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTK fell by -50.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.80 to $3.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.35% in the last 200 days.

On March 26, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on February 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLTK. UBS also rated PLTK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2024. HSBC Securities January 22, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PLTK, as published in its report on January 22, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from January 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PLTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

PLTK currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Playtika Holding Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.87M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PLTK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.13%, with a loss of -6.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.15, showing growth from the present price of $3.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playtika Holding Corp Shares?

The Israel based company Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is one of the biggest names in Electronic Gaming & Multimedia. When comparing Playtika Holding Corp shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.04%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.