Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Pacira BioSciences Inc has underperformed by -1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCRX rose by 38.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.64 to $13.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.21% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Truist Upgraded Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) to Buy. A report published by Truist on January 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PCRX. Truist also Downgraded PCRX shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 13, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts August 12, 2024d the rating to Sector Perform on August 12, 2024, and set its price target from $37 to $14. Raymond James August 12, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PCRX, as published in its report on August 12, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from August 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for PCRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pacira BioSciences Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PCRX is registering an average volume of 652.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a loss of -2.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $26.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacira BioSciences Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.