National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) requires closer examination

While National Cinemedia Inc has underperformed by -2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCMI fell by -28.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.60 to $4.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.49% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on March 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NCMI. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded NCMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 15, 2024. B. Riley Securities March 19, 2024d the rating to Buy on March 19, 2024, and set its price target from $4.50 to $6.75. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for NCMI, as published in its report on December 18, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $0.25 for NCMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI)

It’s important to note that NCMI shareholders are currently getting $0.09 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

National Cinemedia Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NCMI is registering an average volume of 557.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a gain of 5.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.80, showing growth from the present price of $4.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze National Cinemedia Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.