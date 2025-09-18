Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Monday.Com Ltd has underperformed by -3.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNDY fell by -19.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $342.64 to $166.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.56% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MNDY. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded MNDY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $260 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2025. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for MNDY, as published in its report on June 17, 2025. DA Davidson’s report from March 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $350 for MNDY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Monday.Com Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNDY is recording 1.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a gain of 0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $268.73, showing growth from the present price of $188.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Monday.Com Ltd Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) based in the Israel. When comparing Monday.Com Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 254.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.24%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.