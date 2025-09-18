Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) produces promising results

While Mirion Technologies Inc has underperformed by -5.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIR rose by 30.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.94 to $9.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on December 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MIR. B. Riley Securities also rated MIR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 26, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on May 26, 2023, and assigned a price target of $11. CJS Securities initiated its ‘Market Outperform’ rating for MIR, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Goldman’s report from November 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for MIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Mirion Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MIR is recording an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 6.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mirion Technologies Inc Shares?

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing Mirion Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 557.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 159.07%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.