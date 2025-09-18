ManpowerGroup (MAN)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While ManpowerGroup has underperformed by -1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAN fell by -34.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.57 to $37.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Upgraded ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) to Equal Weight. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on June 11, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MAN. Redburn initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MAN, as published in its report on June 20, 2023. UBS’s report from June 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $77 for MAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Investors in ManpowerGroup will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.26 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.03%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ManpowerGroup’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MAN is recording 940.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a loss of -0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.00, showing growth from the present price of $37.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ManpowerGroup Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.