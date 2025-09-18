JHX underperforms with a -2.24 decrease in share price

While James Hardie Industries plc has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JHX fell by -37.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.57 to $17.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.65% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, UBS Downgraded James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on August 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JHX. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on July 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $32. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for JHX, as published in its report on June 27, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from March 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27.35 for JHX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of James Hardie Industries plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.39M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JHX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -3.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.13, showing growth from the present price of $19.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JHX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze James Hardie Industries plc Shares?

The Ireland based company James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) is one of the biggest names in Building Materials. When comparing James Hardie Industries plc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.37%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.