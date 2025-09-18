It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 3.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LX rose by 1.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.64 to $1.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 26, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on November 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LX. CLSA also Upgraded LX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.45 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 16, 2023. Citigroup March 14, 2023d the rating to Buy on March 14, 2023, and set its price target from $2.31 to $3.60. UBS February 01, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LX, as published in its report on February 01, 2023. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

With LX’s current dividend of $0.38 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.77%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LX has an average volume of 3.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a gain of 1.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.62, showing growth from the present price of $5.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Credit Services giant LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.41%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.