Is it possible to buy ON Semiconductor Corp(ON) shares at a good price now?

While ON Semiconductor Corp has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ON fell by -21.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.06 to $31.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ON. Goldman also rated ON shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 10, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Neutral rating on June 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $55. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ON, as published in its report on May 12, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from May 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $44 for ON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ON Semiconductor Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ON is recording an average volume of 8.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 3.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.33, showing growth from the present price of $49.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ON Semiconductor Corp Shares?

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductors market. When comparing ON Semiconductor Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.38%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.