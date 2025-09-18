Is it possible to buy McEwen Inc(MUX) shares at a good price now?

Within its last year performance, MUX rose by 73.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.29 to $6.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.48% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on September 10, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MUX. ROTH Capital also rated MUX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2017. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 29, 2015, and assigned a price target of $1.30. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MUX, as published in its report on April 20, 2015. Stifel Nicolaus’s report from February 08, 2013 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for MUX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of McEwen Inc (MUX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

McEwen Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MUX has an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a loss of -1.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.35, showing growth from the present price of $13.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze McEwen Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.