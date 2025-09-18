Is Enovis Corp (ENOV) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Enovis Corp has underperformed by -3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENOV fell by -26.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.83 to $25.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.13% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking Enovis Corp (NYSE: ENOV) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on June 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ENOV. Stephens also rated ENOV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $72 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2024. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on January 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $75. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ENOV, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. Needham’s report from December 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $70 for ENOV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Enovis Corp (ENOV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Enovis Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENOV is registering an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a gain of 5.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.20, showing growth from the present price of $32.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enovis Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 118.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.