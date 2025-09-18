Is Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Algoma Steel Group Inc’s (ASTL) stock is trading at $4.63, marking a gain of 0.78% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -61.89% below its 52-week high of $12.14 and 10.94% above its 52-week low of $4.17.

As well, it is important to consider ASTL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.29.ASTL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.51, resulting in an 8.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL): Earnings History

If we examine Algoma Steel Group Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.91, beating the consensus of -$0.55. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.37, resulting in a -67.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.91 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.55. That was a difference of -$0.37 and a surprise of -67.10%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.00% of shares. A total of 170 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 79.89% of its stock and 87.79% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holding total of 2.49 shares that make 2.38% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11.49 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Capital Trust-Fidelity Value Fund holds 2.07 shares of ASTL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.53 million.