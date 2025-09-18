Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Lumentum Holdings Inc has underperformed by -4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LITE rose by 94.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $171.87 to $45.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 86.20% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LITE. Raymond James March 24, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for LITE, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from March 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $92 for LITE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lumentum Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LITE is registering an average volume of 2.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.13%, with a loss of -0.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $140.56, showing decline from the present price of $163.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Communication Equipment market, Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) is based in the USA. When comparing Lumentum Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 692.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 179.55%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 120.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.