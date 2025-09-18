Investing in Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Klaviyo Inc has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KVYO fell by -18.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.55 to $23.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.02% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated KVYO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on March 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $43. Loop Capital resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for KVYO, as published in its report on December 23, 2024. Macquarie’s report from October 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $36 for KVYO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Klaviyo Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KVYO is recording 1.90M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a gain of 7.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.20, showing growth from the present price of $33.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KVYO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Klaviyo Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.