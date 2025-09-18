Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has overperformed by 5.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLAY fell by -27.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.73 to $15.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.28% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, William Blair Downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Truist on December 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PLAY. Gordon Haskett also Downgraded PLAY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Piper Sandler April 04, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLAY, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLAY is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.17%, with a loss of -4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.38, showing growth from the present price of $21.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Shares?

The Entertainment market is dominated by Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) based in the USA. When comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.17%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.